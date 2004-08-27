© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
NPR Health

Americans 'Worried' Over Antidepressants

By Snigdha Prakash
Published August 27, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

The safety of antidepressants for children has received much attention lately, after several studies suggested that the drugs may increase the risk of suicidal behaviors in young patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is studying the issue and members of Congress are urging regulatory action. NPR's Snigdha Prakash reports that the drumbeat of news about antidepressants reflects broader concerns about the power of drug companies and whether the FDA is providing appropriate oversight.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Health
Snigdha Prakash
Pieces by National Desk reporter Snigdha Prakash can be heard on NPR's All Things Considered and Morning Edition. The majority of Snigdha's past reports have focused on topics related to entrepreneurship, business, banking and the economy.