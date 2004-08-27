Americans 'Worried' Over Antidepressants

The safety of antidepressants for children has received much attention lately, after several studies suggested that the drugs may increase the risk of suicidal behaviors in young patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is studying the issue and members of Congress are urging regulatory action. NPR's Snigdha Prakash reports that the drumbeat of news about antidepressants reflects broader concerns about the power of drug companies and whether the FDA is providing appropriate oversight.

