Illinois Will Help Provide Drugs from Europe, Canada

Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich announces his state will become the first to help residents buy prescription drugs from pre-screened pharmacies in Canada, England and Ireland. It'll be the first state program to help residents buy drugs from Europe.

The Food and Drug Agency, which has not approved the plan, has not blocked other states from purchasing drugs from Canada. It reportedly may go to court to block this or similar initiatives. NPR's Julie Rovner reports.

