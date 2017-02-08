© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Miami, Orlando Top Nation In Obamacare Enrollment

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published February 8, 2017 at 8:15 AM EST
Obamacare_Enrollment_Banner.jpg
Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Florida leads the nation in signups through the Affordable Care Act, and Orlando alone had more signups that 32 entire states.

More than 9.2 million Americans bought a health insurance plan through the HealthCare.gov. Florida leads the nation in signups with nearly 1.8 million people buying health insurance on the exchange.

Miami leads the country as the city with the most signups – 635,826 people buying plans. That means Miami had more signups than every state with a federal exchange except Texas.

Orlando, which includes Daytona and Melbourne, came in fifth place with 337,079  people, and Tampa came in sixth with 299,899 enrollees.

The nationwide figures only count those buying plans through the federal exchanges. It does not include states like Maryland that run their own platforms. A much more detailed final report with those numbers is expected in March.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
