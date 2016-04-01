Pregnant Woman Among New Florida Zika Cases

State health officials reported three new cases of the Zika virus in Florida, one of them a pregnant woman.

Health officials won’t say where the pregnant woman lives. The other two confirmed cases are from Polk and Broward counties.

Of the 79 confirmed Zika cases in Florida so far, all are travel-related and five involve pregnant women, officials say.

Health officials recommend pregnant women who contract Zika undergo additional ultra-sound testing. The disease has been linked to birth defects.

A spokesman says interim Florida Surgeon General Celeste Philip led a 10-member delegation Friday to a Zika summit with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

