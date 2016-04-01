© 2020 Health News Florida
Pregnant Woman Among New Florida Zika Cases

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published April 1, 2016 at 4:55 PM EDT
Florida health officials reported three new cases of the mosquito-born virus, Zika, on Friday. One was a pregnant woman, marking Florida's fifth. The disease has been linked to birth defects.
State health officials reported three new cases of the Zika virus in Florida, one of them a pregnant woman.

Health officials won’t say where the pregnant woman lives. The other two confirmed cases are from Polk and Broward counties.

Of the 79 confirmed Zika cases in Florida so far, all are travel-related and five involve pregnant women, officials say.

Health officials recommend pregnant women who contract Zika undergo additional ultra-sound testing. The disease has been linked to birth defects.

A spokesman says interim Florida Surgeon General Celeste Philip led a 10-member delegation Friday to a Zika summit with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
