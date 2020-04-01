© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Help For Business Owners Impacted By COVID-19

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Editor
Published April 1, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT

Florida has activated its  with 2-100 employees. Loans of $50,000 are available at zero percent interest for one year. 

For questions regarding the Emergency Bridge Loan Program, contact the Florida Small Business Development Center Network at 866-737-7232 or email . The phone line will be answered during regular business hours; all voice mails and emails will be responded to within 24 hours.

DEO is currently surveying businesses throughout the state of Florida who have been impacted by COVID-19. Businesses and non-profits can access the Business Damage Assessment survey at  FloridaDisaster.BIZ Select “COVID-19” from the drop-down menu on the  survey page. Response to the Business Damage Assessment survey is not an application for assistance. Businesses interested in the bridge loan program must fill out a bridge loan application.

The governor has taken several actions, including waiving job search requirements for unemployment benefits and waiving the penalty to employers for laid-off employees.

The federal Small Business Administration has a resources page for businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Axis South Florida has to help business owners.

The  runs the state's  re-employment assistance program (formerly known as unemployment)

