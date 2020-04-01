Help For Business Owners Impacted By COVID-19

Florida has activated its with 2-100 employees. Loans of $50,000 are available at zero percent interest for one year.

For questions regarding the Emergency Bridge Loan Program, contact the Florida Small Business Development Center Network at 866-737-7232 or email . The phone line will be answered during regular business hours; all voice mails and emails will be responded to within 24 hours.

DEO is currently surveying businesses throughout the state of Florida who have been impacted by COVID-19. Businesses and non-profits can access the Business Damage Assessment survey at FloridaDisaster.BIZ Select “COVID-19” from the drop-down menu on the survey page. Response to the Business Damage Assessment survey is not an application for assistance. Businesses interested in the bridge loan program must fill out a bridge loan application.

The governor has taken several actions, including waiving job search requirements for unemployment benefits and waiving the penalty to employers for laid-off employees.

The federal Small Business Administration has a resources page for businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Axis South Florida has to help business owners.

The runs the state's re-employment assistance program (formerly known as unemployment)

