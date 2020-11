The Sarasota Herald-Tribune recently completed a four-part series — “One War. Two Races.” — about how laws dating back to the height of the crack epidemic continue to hurt black defendants, even as the drug epidemic shifts out of minority neighborhoods.

WUSF's Daylina Miller talks to one of the project's authors, Josh Salman, about the two-year-long investigation, a follow-up to the "Bias on the Bench" project.