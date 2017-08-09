© 2020 Health News Florida
Teen Deaths Tied To Car Thefts Part Of Disturbing Trend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Published August 9, 2017 at 8:18 AM EDT
This image from a surveillance video shows the fiery crash Sunday that killed three teens on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor
This image from a surveillance video shows the fiery crash Sunday that killed three teens on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor

On Sunday, three teenage boys accused of stealing cars from a Clearwater dealership died in a high speed crash. This comes in the wake of a growing trend of teen car thefts in Pinellas County.

In 2015, police in Pinellas arrested juveniles 499 times for grand theft auto - more than any other county in Florida.

Zack Sampson and colleagues from the Tampa Bay Times have been following this issue for the past year.

WUSF's Daylina Miller talks to him about the paper's investigation, which included interviews with 16-year-old Deyon Kaigler, one of the teens involved in Sunday's incident.

HNF Storiespublic safetycar thefts
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
See stories by Daylina Miller
