public safety

Brightline started test-running trains in 2017. That route now runs from downtown Miami to West Palm Beach. Since then, more than 28 people have been...
The Senate Education Committee is scheduled next week to discuss how new school-security measures are being carried out by school districts, as lawmakers…
"It's great advice to tell people to use a crosswalk, but that's not very useful if the crosswalk doesn't exist," says Tom Ellington of the Pedestrian Safety Review Board in Macon, Ga.
The Florida legislature is moving forward with a bill that aims to make first responders more efficient.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and U.S. Representative Frederica S. Wilson (D-Miami) have introduced the Safe Temperature Act and re-introduced the...
Touching a cell phone while driving could soon be against Florida law. That's if a bill a Tampa lawmaker plans to introduce passes muster in the...
On Sunday, three teenage boys accused of stealing cars from a Clearwater dealership died in a high speed crash . This comes in the wake of a growing...
It’s now legal for people to carry a gun without a concealed permit during a declared state of emergency. That’s among more than 40 bills Governor...
A House measure placing greater restrictions on the use of red light cameras passed its first committee this week. While it differs from a similar...
Since February, there have been five wrong-way crashes that have caused 11 deaths on highways in the Tampa area.We will take an in-depth look at this…