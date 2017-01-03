Health Insurance Included In Price Of Ticket To Cuba

Travelers to Cuba get something extra with the cost of their tickets -- health insurance.

Cuba doesn't accept American health insurance, so airlines purchase policies for travelers.

A note on United Airlines' website says about $25 per person covers 30 days on the island. Southwest tells passengers to hold onto their boarding passes as proof of insurance.

Suzanne Carlson, owner of Carlson Maritime Travel, says some policies cover up to $25,000 in expenses from illness and $7,000 from injuries.

“But remember the medical premiums and medical prices in Cuba aren't the same as they are in the United States,” Carlson said. “So a $7,000 payment in Cuba might equate to be $1 million here."

Insurance hasn't increased the price of a ticket yet, but Carlson says ticket prices will rise as flights become established.