Health News Florida Receives Murrow Award In New York

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 11, 2016 at 8:39 AM EDT
murrow_award.jpg
Health News Florida's team collected its Murrow award in New York City on Monday. Pictured from left are Terence Shepherd, WLRN news director; Wilson Sayre, WLRN reporter; Alicia Zuckerman, WLRN editorial director; and WLRN Reporter Sammy Mack.

Health News Florida received its national Edward R. Murrow award for “Best Small Online News Organization Website” for audio at a ceremony in New York City on Monday.

Radio Television Digital News Association President Vince Duffy presented the award to two reporters from Health News Florida: Wilson Sayre and Sammy Mack.

Duffy commented on the site’s focus on core issues that have defined it since its formation as an independent news site in 2006: cost, quality and access.

The Murrow award recognized the reporters and editors of the project, now a statewide collaboration of WUSF Public Media in Tampa,  WLRN in Miami and WMFE in Orlando.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
