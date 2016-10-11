Health News Florida Receives Murrow Award In New York

Health News Florida received its national Edward R. Murrow award for “Best Small Online News Organization Website” for audio at a ceremony in New York City on Monday.

Radio Television Digital News Association President Vince Duffy presented the award to two reporters from Health News Florida: Wilson Sayre and Sammy Mack.

Duffy commented on the site’s focus on core issues that have defined it since its formation as an independent news site in 2006: cost, quality and access.

The Murrow award recognized the reporters and editors of the project, now a statewide collaboration of WUSF Public Media in Tampa, WLRN in Miami and WMFE in Orlando.