Health News Florida Wins Five Awards

The Radio and Television Digital News Association and Florida Associated Press Broadcasters have recognized Health News Florida with five journalism awards.

Health News Florida, a collaboration of WUSF in Tampa, WLRN in Miami and WMFE in Orlando, was awarded an Edward R. Murrow Award as the best Small Online News Organization Website for the RTDNA’s Region 13, which includes journalism organizations in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The award recognized the ongoing journalism by Health News Florida reporters including: Abe Aboraya, Lottie Watts, Daylina Miller, Carol Gentry and Sammy Mack.

Also, a Murrow award for best News Documentary went to The Sunshine Economy: Falling Into The Gap. Reporter Wilson Sayre, teaming with Miami Herald reporter Daniel Chang, took an extensive look at the 800,000 Floridians who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but also don’t earn enough for subsidized insurance on the federal health exchange. Editors on the project included Alicia Zuckerman and Mary Shedden.

The Health News Florida team also won the top Florida AP broadcast award in the investigative news category for the Falling Into the Gap series.

Another project from Health News Florida earned second place honors from the Florida AP. HIV In Florida: The Rising Tide of Infection looked at how Florida had more new HIV infections in 2013 than any other state in the nation. Contributors on that series included Nadege Green, Aboraya, Watts, Shedden, Zuckerman and Miller.

HealthNewsFlorida.org also was awarded second place by the AP in the news website category.

