Florida Is Among The Most Expensive States To Deliver A Baby In The U.S.

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Caitie Switalski
Published August 8, 2016 at 5:06 PM EDT
Florida is at the top of prices for conventional and cesarean births.
Florida is the ninth worst state in the U.S. for having a baby. That’s according to a studyby financial websiteWallethub. 

Jill Gonzalez, Wallethub analyst, said the Sunshine State is one of the most expensive places to deliver a baby in the country.

 

“We looked at all of the costs, of course, before insurance," Gonzalez said. In Florida, "a conventional delivery for instance runs about $14,000, a C-section runs about $25,000.”

That’s $5,000 to $10,000  higher than the national average.

Florida does fare better in the Wallethub study when it comes to child care. It ranks near the top in the number and quality of child care centers.

 

See how other states fare in comparison with Florida using this interactive map:

 

Source: WalletHub

Caitie Switalski
