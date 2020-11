Health data breaches have affected more than 3.7 million people so far this year and Florida has the most victims with 2.73 million, The News-Press in Fort Myers reports.

Two Fort Myers companies -- 21st Century Oncology and Radiology Regional -- accounted for 2.7 million of the total, the newspaper reports.

To see reported data breaches since 2009, visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights.