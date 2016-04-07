Florida Gets A New Ally In The Fight Against Chronic Disease

Credit Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease Candace DeMatteis is policy chief for the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease.

Chronic diseases--like diabetes, obesity, heart disease and some cancers--are the leading cause of death across the country. They disproportionately affect many minorities and people living in poverty.

This month, Florida is getting a chapter of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease. The non-partisan group brings together medical organizations, government agencies, the private sector, health care agencies and others to raise awareness and come up with policies to fight chronic diseases.

The Partnership’s policy chief, Candace DeMatteis, spoke with Health News Florida about the group’s launch in the Sunshine State. You can listen to that conversation here:

You can read the suggestions form the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease white paper here:

Credit Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease Chronic diseases are a major problem for Floridians.

