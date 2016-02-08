UF Guns Case Appealed To Florida Supreme Court

A Second Amendment group is asking the state Supreme Court to take up a legal dispute about whether guns should be allowed in residence halls and other housing at the University of Florida.

The 1st District Court of Appeal in October upheld a ban on firearms in university housing and later denied a request for a rehearing. That led the group Florida Carry, Inc., to file a notice of appeal Thursday in the Florida Supreme Court, according to documents posted on the court's website.

Florida Carry has argued, in part, that people have a right to possess guns in their homes, including in university housing. But in siding with the university, a three-judge panel of the appeals court pointed to a state law that bars possession of guns on school property, including college and university campuses.