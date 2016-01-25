Justices Will Hear Arguments In April In Workers Comp Fight

Florida Supreme Court justices will hear arguments April 6 in a closely watched challenge to Florida's workers-compensation insurance system.

The court Friday set the hearing date in a case stemming from injuries suffered in 2003 by Hialeah Hospital nurse Daniel Stahl. Attorneys for Stahl argue that changes to the system approved by lawmakers in 2003 went too far in reducing benefits for injured workers.

Also, they argue that workers have been deprived of rights because they are blocked from pursuing claims in civil trials outside of the workers-compensation system.

The Stahl case is one of three challenges pending at the Supreme Court.

Business groups and other supporters of the workers-compensation system are concerned that the Supreme Court could strike down all or parts of the system, which could drive up insurance costs for employers.

