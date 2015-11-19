© 2020 Health News Florida
Free Clinic Offers Medical Services In Bradenton This Weekend

Health News Florida | By Daylina Miller
Published November 19, 2015 at 4:31 PM EST
health_clinic.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

Floridians in need of free medical services can head to Bradenton this weekend for a chance to be seen by a doctor, dentist or ophthalmologist.

The state's first Remote Area Medical clinic is being held at Manatee Technical College's main campus, 6305 State Road 70 East, on Nov. 21 and 22.

Richard Conard, a retired physician in Bradenton, said uninsured Floridians and those with high deductibles or co-pays are most likely to need the clinic.

"The services that are greatest demand are the dental and the visual and I think to an extent this is because the Affordable Care Act does not adequately make provisions for that,” Conard said.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets will be handed out each clinic day starting at 3 a.m.

"We're going to do what we feel, in a way, is a lot of good for a lot of people in need in our community this weekend,” Conard said.

Conard expects the clinic will reach more than 2,000 patients throughout the weekend. But, he said, they do have a dentist shortage. If more dentists volunteer, they could help even more.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
See stories by Daylina Miller