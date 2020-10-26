-
Donald Trump came into office promising to repeal Obamacare and replace it with something more affordable that would cover everyone. But members of…
-
Fifty years ago a community health clinic first opened its doors as a safe, sympathetic space for countercultural youth. Today its motto is the same: "Health care is a right, not a privilege."
-
The St. Petersburg Free Clinic has expanded its dental services to include providing dentures to low-income, uninsured and underserved adults in…
-
Floridians in need of free medical services can head to Bradenton this weekend for a chance to be seen by a doctor, dentist or ophthalmologist.The state's…