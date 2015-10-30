New Plans Would Let ARNPs, PAs Write Prescriptions

A new bill would allow physician assistants and nurses with advanced training to write prescriptions.

Representative Cary Pigman is again pushing to open prescribing rights to midlevel practitioners. The move has failed in recent years due to pushback from doctors. But the Avon Park Republican says the move could help provide more care in rural and underserved areas.

Credit Mark Foley / http://flaglerlive.com/53600/florida-health-care-medicaid/ Representative Cary Pigman's new plan would open prescription laws to ARNPs and PAs.

"We have incredible barriers to care for poor people who live in rural Florida. And often times I feel criticism from folks who live on the coast or city areas. And by golly I just challenge them to come to rural Florida. Live for a week. And see what we don’t have,” he said.

Critics worry loosening restrictions could mean more access to pain meds and other controlled substances. But Pigman says the highly trained nurses and physician assistants would be subject to the same laws and limits as doctors.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.