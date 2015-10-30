© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

New Plans Would Let ARNPs, PAs Write Prescriptions

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published October 30, 2015 at 5:35 PM EDT
Representative Cary Pigman's new plan would open prescription laws to ARNPs and PAs.
Representative Cary Pigman's new plan would open prescription laws to ARNPs and PAs.

A new bill would allow physician assistants and nurses with advanced training to write prescriptions.

Representative Cary Pigman is again pushing to open prescribing rights to midlevel practitioners. The move has failed in recent years due to pushback from doctors. But the Avon Park Republican says the move could help provide more care in rural and underserved areas.

Representative Cary Pigman's new plan would open prescription laws to ARNPs and PAs.
Credit Mark Foley / http://flaglerlive.com/53600/florida-health-care-medicaid/
Representative Cary Pigman's new plan would open prescription laws to ARNPs and PAs.

"We have incredible barriers to care for poor people who live in rural Florida. And often times I feel criticism from folks who live on the coast or city areas. And by golly I just challenge them to come to rural Florida. Live for a week. And see what we don’t have,” he said.

Critics worry loosening restrictions could mean more access to pain meds and other controlled substances. But Pigman says the highly trained nurses and physician assistants would be subject to the same laws and limits as doctors.

Kate Payne
As a Tallahassee native, Kate Payne grew up listening to WFSU. She loves being part of a station that had such an impact on her. Kate is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts. With a background in documentary and narrative filmmaking, Kate has a broad range of multimedia experience. When she’s not working, you can find her rock climbing, cooking or hanging out with her cat.
