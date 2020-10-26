-
A new bill would allow physician assistants and nurses with advanced training to write prescriptions.
-
Health care providers around Florida are continuing a push for laws that would expand the roles of nurse practitioners and physicians assistants.Florida…
-
A bill that would let nurse practitioners prescribe controlled substances and commit patients under the Baker Act narrowly passed the Senate Health Policy…
-
A former nurse anesthetist says it would be a disaster if the state approves legislation lifting physician oversight of nurse practitioners, according to…
-
Nurse practitioners, who want more "autonomy," will tell a legislative committee Friday morning that granting it would benefit Floridians.Primary-care…