Tallahassee Forum To Address 'Balance Billing

State Insurance Consumer Advocate Sha'Ron James will bring together key groups to discuss a controversial issue in the health-care industry known as "balance billing."

The issue, which has spurred debates in the Legislature, involves patients receiving care from medical providers who are not within the networks of the patients' insurance companies. Patients can get hit with unexpected expenses because their insurers might only pay a portion of out-of-network costs.

The debate has particularly focused on patients who are treated by out-of-network physicians in emergency rooms.

You can watch the forum on The Florida Channel from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. View the agenda.