Chief Justice Won't Delay Wage Rules For Home Care Workers

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts won't hold up new Obama administration regulations that give overtime and minimum wage protections to nearly 2 million home health care workers.

Roberts on Tuesday denied an emergency request from three home care industry trade groups that said the rules set to take effect Oct. 13 threaten irreparable harm to businesses that provide in-home care for the elderly and disabled.

The industry sought a delay while the high court considers whether to take up its appeal of a lower court ruling that said the Labor Department has the authority to change the way home workers are paid.

Federal law had previously exempted home care workers hired through staffing companies from minimum wage and overtime pay since 1974.