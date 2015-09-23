Miami Identified As Target Place For Obamacare Enrollment

There's only a few more weeks until open enrollment begins for healthcare plans on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, also calledObamacare.An estimated 22 percent of Miami-Dade County residents were uninsured last year, making Miami the second most uninsured metro area in the country.

In a speech at Howard University, Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell identified Miami as one of the fed’s target areas going into this third year of the health insurance enrollment.

She says the remaining uninsured are going to be more difficult to get into the system because they're disproportionately younger, from underserved communities and people of color.

"Our research tells us they’re going to be harder to reach," said Burwell.

Miami joins the fed's top five target areas along with Dallas, Houston, Northern New Jersey and Chicago.

A few weeks ago, HHS awarded $10 million in grants statewide, including more than $250,000 for The National Alliance for Hispanic Health, which will focus on uninsured and under-insured Hispanic consumers in Miami-Dade County.

Floridians eligible for coverage can start signing up on Nov. 1 and will have a four-month window to pick their plan.

