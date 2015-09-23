Central FL Public Defender Questions Arrests Over Counseling

More kids aged 5 to 10 get arrested in Orange and Osceola Counties than any other county in Florida. That’s according to public defender Robert Wesley, who says more of those arrests are happening during the school year than in the summer months.

Troubled kids are being turned over to school resource officers rather than counselors or psychologists, and Wesley wants to know why.

We have a conversation with Robert Wesley, Osceola School Board member Kelvin Soto and Orange County School Board member Linda Kobert about the arrest rate.