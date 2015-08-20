St. Mary’s Medical Center CEO Steps Down

The chief executive officer of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach has stepped down in the wake of ending the hospital's infant cardiac-surgery program earlier this week.

Davide Carbone's resignation followed a series of infant deaths at the hospital --- nine in four years --- that drew national media attention.

But St. Mary's said its future is nonetheless bright.

"The hospital was recently recognized by Healthgrades as being in the top 5 percent of places to give birth in the country, we are growing our research program, and we have established a Level 1 trauma center and lifesaving comprehensive stroke program for the residents of Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas," hospital spokesman Ryan Lieber wrote in an email.

Chief Operating Officer Joey Bulfin was tapped as interim CEO.

