Want To Know More About Your Kid's School Lunches? There's An App For That

With the first day of school right around the corner, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam wants more parents and students to take advantage of a Back-to-School app.

Florida Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Jenn Meale says the free app is called Nutrislice.

“Not only can parents, students, and teachers access important information about what’s on the menu at their schools that day and allergy information, but also students can submit feedback to their schools and vote on the meals that they like and possibly meals that they don’t like so that the school’s aware and they can make changes. They can also compete in educational activities on healthier eating,” said Meale.

And, she says this year, it comes with a new feature:

“The ability for kids and parents to plan their entire meal and to see their nutritional summary of the items on the menu,” added Meale. “This is a great tool to see if kid’s dietary needs are being met, so they can succeed in the classroom this school year.”

Meale says since its launch in 2013, more than 20 million people have downloaded the app. With the exception of Wakulla and Clay counties, all the rest of the state’s school districts are using it.

