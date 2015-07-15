College: Don't End Nursing Program

A Broward County college has challenged a move by the Florida Board of Nursing to end the school's nursing-education program because of low passage rates by graduates on licensure exams, according to documents filed last week in the state Division of Administrative Hearings.

The Board of Nursing in May issued an order to "terminate" the nursing-education program at City College-Fort Lauderdale.

The order said graduates' passage rate in 2014 was 60 percent. But in the challenge filed at the Division of Administrative Hearings, the college said it had met benchmarks in a 2013 remediation plan and that the Board of Nursing should have approved a request for an additional year of probation.

"(The college) disputes and denies that it has not demonstrated adequate progress towards the graduate passage rate goal,'' the college said in a petition for an administrative hearing.