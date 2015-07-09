© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Vibrio Bacteria Cases Not A ‘Harbinger,’ Doc Says

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published July 9, 2015 at 8:56 AM EDT
Vibrio_vulnificus_01.png
WMFE

It’s beach season, and a potentially deadly bacteria is making headlines. It’s called vibriovulnificus.

So far, seven people have died from Vibrio this year, including one death each in Brevard and Lake counties. Florida so far has tied the 2014 deaths with six months left in the year.

If that sounds scary, keep in mind, Florida will typically see anywhere from six to 15 deaths per year from vibrio. For a bit of scale, Florida will usually have as many boating deaths in the month of July as vibrio deaths in the entire year.

“This is not the end of the world, this isn’t, like, one of the harbingers,” said Dr. Consuelo Beck-Sague, a public health professor at Florida International University. “But at the same time something that’s preventable and that can occasionally be fatal should not be taken in a casual way.”

Vibrio is found in warm, salty waters. So ocean beaches are a possibility, but the bacteria particularly likes brackish water, where salt and freshwater combine. The gulf coast is also a hot zone, but every single county in Florida has reported a case in the last two years.

So, to refresh: Don’t swim with an open cut. Don’t eat raw shellfish. And especially don’t do those things if you’re elderly, a child or have a less-than-stellar immune system.

Vibrio responds well to antibiotics, if caught soon enough. So if you have a painful rash that spreads quickly, seriously: Go see a doctor.

——

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF Storiesvibrio vulnificusbrackish waterantibiotics
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content