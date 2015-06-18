© 2020 Health News Florida
18 Floridians Charged In Steroid Operation

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 18, 2015 at 8:27 AM EDT
Hypodermic_Needle_Stomach_Injection_3-1-08_8278.jpg

Federal authorities have charged 18 central Florida men and women in the operation of a massive steroid trafficking ring.

The U.S. Attorney's Office unsealed an indictment Wednesday that named the men and women with several drug charges, including conspiracy to manufacture and distribute controlled substances. They each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that between April 2012 and August 2014, the group — which range in age from 22 to 43 — used the United States Postal Service to send oral and injectable steroids to customers throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Authorities say they also tried to conceal their activities by using fake names and different postal facilities in Florida, South Carolina and other states.

Associated Press
