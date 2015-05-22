© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Court: Med Mal Caps Not Retroactive

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 22, 2015 at 9:40 AM EDT
Stethoscope and gavel against a white backdrop.
Wikimedia Commons

A 2003 law capping medical malpractice lawsuit awards at $500,000 can't be applied retroactively.
 
That's what the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a Miami-Dade County case in which a woman suffered permanent damage to her leg from unnecessary surgery.
 
A jury awarded Kimberly Ann Miles $1.5 million, but Dr. Daniel Weingrad appealed the case saying the award should be limited to the $500,000 cap then-Gov. Jeb Bush signed into law.
 
An appeals court agreed with Weingrad, who operated on Miles more than seven months before the law took effect.
 
But the Supreme Court said the cap doesn't apply because the damage was done before the law was passed.

Tags

HNF Storiesmedical malpractice
Associated Press
