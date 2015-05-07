FL Seeks Injunction Over Hospital Funds

Florida is asking a judge to order the Obama administration to keep giving the state millions for its hospitals.

The state on Thursday asked a judge to impose an injunction on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, alleging the state is illegally being forced to expand Medicaid in order to get low-income pool hospital funds. Governors in Texas and Kansas are also supporting Florida's litigation.

According to the filing, the state says they've addressed all the other requirements standing in the way of extending the funds other than Medicaid expansion.

The funds are scheduled to end on June 30.

The Obama administration has repeatedly said it won't use the hospital funds to cover people who could get insurance through Medicaid expansion, saying it's more effective to insure people than to pay hospitals for caring for the uninsured retroactively.