HNF Stories

Scott Appoints 16 Without Confirmation

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published May 4, 2015 at 5:25 PM EDT
Not all of the political warfare in the Capitol is between the House and Senate. Gov. Rick Scott fired a shot over the bow of Senate President Andy Gardiner today, reappointing 16 agency heads who weren’t confirmed.

Credit Office of Gov. Rick Scott
Scott’s appointments last only a year and include Department of Health Secretary John Armstrong. A committee tabled his confirmation when he expressed no opinion about Scott’s opposition to expanding Medicaid.

The list also includes the new head of the Department of Corrections, Julie Jones and Mike Carroll, the head of the troubled Department of Children and Families.

Also reappointed: Jon Sterverson, the new Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection. He also requires Cabinet approval.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
