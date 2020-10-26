-
Gov. Rick Scott has appointed Dr. Celeste Philip as Florida’s acting Surgeon General.Philip replaces Dr. John Armstrong, who was the Surgeon General since…
Senate President Andy Gardiner on Wednesday cast what could be the deciding vote in the clash over the confirmation of Florida Surgeon General John…
Senate President Andy Gardiner said late Wednesday he was considering bringing Surgeon General John Armstrong's nomination to the Senate floor, a…
Despite a show of support from Gov. Rick Scott, a Senate panel Tuesday postponed for a second time a vote on the confirmation of state Surgeon General…
A Senate committee is scheduled Tuesday to consider the confirmation of state Surgeon General John Armstrong, as some medical groups offer a show of…
After narrowly escaping an earlier panel, state Surgeon General John Armstrong on Tuesday did not get a scheduled confirmation hearing before the Senate…
After narrowly winning the support of the Senate Health Policy Committee, state Surgeon General John Armstrong will face another confirmation test…
When Florida Surgeon General John Armstrong goes before a Senate committee Tuesday for a confirmation hearing, two members of the panel will be waiting…
Hundreds of activities are planned around the globe Thursday in recognition of World Cancer Day, but for Florida Surgeon General John Armstrong, the…
A confirmation hearing for state Surgeon General John Armstrong was delayed Tuesday, with the chairman of the Senate Health Policy Committee saying the…