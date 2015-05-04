© 2020 Health News Florida
Man Sues Hospital After Amputated Leg Found In Trash

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 4, 2015 at 8:51 AM EDT
 A Key Largo man is suing a hospital after his amputated leg was found in the trash.

The Miami Herald reports that the man found out about the incident when homicide detectives knocked on his door and asked him why his leg found in the garbage.

A South Florida hospital threw the leg away instead of incinerating it. Hospital officials have not explained how the mistake was made.

In the man’s lawsuit, he claims emotional distress. The lawsuit claims the man suffered an invasion of privacy, embarrassment and humiliation because of the incident.

