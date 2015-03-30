Florida Health Officials Propose Medicaid Enrollment Change
Florida health officials want to remove Medicaid's 30-day wait period so people can automatically enroll for health insurance once they're deemed eligible.
The proposed amendment would also get patients information more quickly about their plan options to encourage them to choose their own plan instead of being automatically enrolled in one.
Health officials will host two meetings to get the public's input on April 7 in Tampa and April 14 in Tallahassee.