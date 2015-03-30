© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Health Officials Propose Medicaid Enrollment Change

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 30, 2015 at 8:58 AM EDT
Medicaid_symbol.jpg
iStock

  Florida health officials want to remove Medicaid's 30-day wait period so people can automatically enroll for health insurance once they're deemed eligible.

The proposed amendment would also get patients information more quickly about their plan options to encourage them to choose their own plan instead of being automatically enrolled in one.

Health officials will host two meetings to get the public's input on April 7 in Tampa and April 14 in Tallahassee.

