New CEOs at Orlando Health, St. Petersburg General

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida Staff
Published January 7, 2015 at 8:59 AM EST

Orlando Health has chosen a new president and CEO.

David Strong will take over as CEO of the $2.1 billion health care system in April.

Orlando Health Board Chairman Dianna Morgan said they choose Strong out of a dozen candidates because of his focus on patient satisfaction and his reputation with doctors.

“Really creating an environment where it makes it very easy to practice,” Morgan said. “Those are really the things we heard over and over again.”

Strong is currently the president of Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina, an affiliate of UNC Health Care. Strong will take over for interim CEO Dr. Jamal Hakim.

“[Hakim] was not interested in this position full time,” Morgan said. “I think he will continue to have, I know he will continue to have, a key role in our organization.”

Meanwhile, Janice Balzano, a top executive from HCA West Florida's  Brandon Regional Hospital, has been named chief executive officer for St. Petersburg General Hospital, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
