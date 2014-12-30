12/30/14 - Today on Topical Currentswe discuss the severity, causes and after-effects of stroke. Stroke affects someone in the US every 45-seconds. It’s triggered by a sudden change in the brain’s blood circulation. Four out of five families will be impacted in some way by stroke. We’re “at your service” today . . . With experts on-hand. There are stroke warning signs: including facial changes, numbness, and slurred speech. Prompt emergency attention improves the chance of recovery. We learn more about the latest stroke treatment methods from baptist health neuroscience center doctors. Topical CurrentsTuesday at 1pm.

