Scott Takes 'Interim' Off DCF Chief's Title

Gov. Rick Scott has made Mike Carroll his permanent secretary of the Department of Children & Families.

Scott on Monday removed the "interim" from Carroll's title. He was initially appointed in April as DCF was struggling with intense media scrutiny over hundreds of child abuse-related deaths.

A nearly 25-year veteran of the department, Carroll most recently had been the regional managing director for an 11-county area encompassing southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

When he was first made interim secretary last spring, Carroll said DCF needed many changes including adding more child investigators and real-time assessments of higher-risk cases.

And on Tuesday morning, Scott also reappointed Elizabeth Dudek as Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration. She has been serving in that role since 2011.



