Department of Children & Families

Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and child-welfare advocates warned Friday about the toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on some…
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed 21 bills into law, including measures aimed at better protecting vulnerable children and preventing inappropriate…
Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell said Tuesday he has taken steps to change contracting at his agency in the wake of an internal…
Pasco County residents may soon find it more difficult to get help filing applications for Medicaid, food stamps, temporary cash assistance and more. A...
Filling top jobs at two of the most-scrutinized agencies in state government, incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday appointed new secretaries of the...
25 children have died after being left in a hot car so far this year. Two of those death occurred in Florida. The Florida Department of Children and...
The Florida Department of Children and Families will seek approval from lawmakers to shift $3.1 million to help fill a gap in funding for…
Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll told a Senate budget panel on Wednesday that administering a food-stamp program in 48...
Florida’s child welfare officials are doing a review of their system and already looking ahead legislatively on the state and national level on what can...
The case of a surviving abuse victim that led to the overhaul of Florida’s child welfare system may be close to reaching a resolution. While the claims...