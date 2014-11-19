Ex-Exec Guilty of $67M in Medicare Fraud

A former top executive at a South Florida health care company has pleaded guilty for his role in a nine-year, $67 million Medicare fraud scheme.

Christopher Gabel of Davie, former chief operating officer at Hollywood Pavilion LLC, pleaded guilty Tuesday to health care fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

Between 2003 and 2012, Gabel admitted paying patient brokers to obtain Medicare beneficiaries from around the country. Medicare was billed for services never provided, patients that did not qualify and other types of fraud. Medicare was billed for $67 million and paid out $40 million.

Three others have been convicted in the case, including Hollywood Pavilion's former chief executive who is serving 25 years in prison. Gabel's sentencing is set for Jan. 26.