Ex-Health Worker Gets Prison for ID Theft

A former assistant at a South Florida medical practice has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for stealing patient identities from a hospital database.

A federal judge imposed the sentence Friday on 33-year-old La Toya Yvette Tillman of Hollywood, who pleaded guilty in August to aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Tillman was able to steal the identities by accessing the Memorial Healthcare System database through a computer at her medical office. She sold 2,000 of the stolen identities to another person for $1 each.

Authorities say that person used the identities to file fraudulent federal income tax returns.

In addition, investigators found another 114 stolen identities in documents in Tillman's car when she was arrested.