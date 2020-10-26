identity theft

-
Florida officials say hackers may have accessed the personal information and medical records of up to 30,000 Medicaid recipients two months ago.The…
As many as 2,000 people who rely on children's health-insurance programs may have had their personal data stolen.The Florida Healthy Kids Corp. Board of…
Psssst — Need a phony ID? A fraudulent tax refund? Insurance money from a sham car crash? Florida may have just what you're looking for.Since the first…
Blue Cross and Blue Shield will be providing identity protection services to all eligible members across the United States by the start of the new…
Two employees of the Florida Hospital chain accused of copying 9,000 patient records outside of their normal job duties have been fired, the Orlando…
A former assistant at a South Florida medical practice has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for stealing patient identities from a hospital…
Efforts to clamp down on health care fraud continue across Florida, different media report.In Tavares, Randall C. Ritch was convicted of Medicaid fraud,…
USF Health is investigating a breach that exposed the personal information of about 140 patients treated by its doctors at Tampa General Hospital.Tampa…
Thousands of patients at Shands in Gainesville and Jacksonville are being warned that their financial information may have been stolen by an identity…
An employee of the Palm Beach County Health Department was arrested for stealing the personal information of 2,800 patients, the Palm Beach Post reports.…