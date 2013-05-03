© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Today! Tweet Chat with Health News Florida: 12:15 p.m.

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 3, 2013 at 5:38 PM EDT
Tons of health issues were brought up by the Florida Legislature this session. We've been paying close attention, and we're still sorting it all out. 

That's where you come in. We want to know what questions you have about the health issues lawmakers dealt with during the session.

Join us for a tweet chat on Thursday, May 9 at 12:15 p.m.  Make sure you're following us on Twitter  @HealthNewsFL and then tweet us your questions with the hashtag #HNFchat. 

Come join the discussion! 

