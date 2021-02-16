HNF Email - Top Story

© 2020 Health News Florida
A man receives an injection during the Tuskegee Syphilis Study in the 1930s. The U.S. Public Health Service recruited hundreds of rural Black men in 1932 in Tuskegee, Ala. They would offered free meals and checkups, but never explained that participants would be human subjects in a study designed to withhold medical treatment.
Health News Florida
In Tuskegee, Painful History Shadows Efforts To Vaccinate African Americans
Debbie Elliott
,
A lingering mistrust of the medical system among many Black people is rooted in the infamous 20th century U.S. study of syphilis that left Black men in Tuskegee, Ala., to suffer from the disease.