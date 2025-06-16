Breaking down a new national survey on brain injury awareness, causes and consequences

Many people are unaware that concussions are traumatic brain injuries.

In the program's opening segment, we delve into the findings of a new national survey on brain injury awareness, causes and consequences.

From hidden risks like accidental falls to the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries, we discuss what the public - and even some health care providers - often overlook.

Joining the discussion is Dr. Michael Jaffee, chair of neurology at the University of Florida and director of the Brain Injury Association of America.

Then, we learn that the work of speech-language pathologists goes far beyond correcting lisps and stutters.

From helping stroke survivors regain their ability to speak, to preventing life-threatening complications like aspiration, their role is both medical and deeply human.

Speech-language pathologists Ashley Michaelis and Samantha Bryant break down different conditions they work to treat, how music is used in some speech therapies and ways in which communication is tied to identity.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Dr. Joe Servin, the host, is a Jacksonville neurologist.

