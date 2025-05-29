Be wary of a secret ingredient in tattoo ink. Unlisted additives raise red flags

Tattoos are now mainstream. Once relegated to tough guys and the biceps of sailors who wanted to celebrate anchors and good ol’ Ma, those days are over.

Today, they are a means of personal expression to people of all walks of life. An art form.

That art, however, can come with a secret ingredient.

Researchers at Binghamton University in New York found that inks commonly sold in the United States often contain substances not listed on their labels. They analyzed the ink of 10 U.S. manufacturers, large and small.

About 90% of the 54 inks they studied had unlisted additives. While some of these pose no threat to health, others do. The study noted half the inks contained polyethylene glycol, which can cause organ damage with repeated exposure. Some contained allergens. Researchers even found antibiotics used to treat urinary tract infections.

It’s hard to know who is responsible for the mislabeling. Manufacturers, for example, might get ingredients that have been unknowingly contaminated elsewhere.

The health implications are unclear. The study notes that allergic reactions on the skin can occur, especially with red pigments. And these can sometimes be quite severe.

European tattoo ink is less troublesome because it is more tightly regulated. Congress didn’t authorize the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to regulate ink until 2022.

The researchers say their goal is to empower tattoo artists and their customers. They urge the ink industry to reevaluate production processes and implement better labeling.

The industry, after all, doesn’t want a stain on its reputation.

