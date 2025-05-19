AdventHealth Orlando's $1 billion investment in main campus includes a new medical tower

AdventHealth Orlando has announced plans to erect a $660 billion, 14-story medical tower on its main campus that includes expanded specialty treatments.

It’s part of a long-term, multiphase $1 billion investment that the nonprofit health system calls Central Florida’s “largest single investment in health care.”

The tower will add 440 inpatient beds, 24 operating rooms, and endoscopy and imaging services to the 172-acre complex east of downtown Orlando, according to a Wednesday news release.

The project will include:

The Genomics Risk Assessment for Cancer and Early Detection (GRACE) program, which uses a patient's family history, medical history and artificial intelligence data to assess potential risk.

The Little Miracles Unit, with intensive care for infants born as early as 22 weeks.

Robot-assisted kidney transplants at AdventHealth Orlando’s Transplant Institute.



The investment is expected to strengthen AdventHealth’s “ongoing recruitment and training of physicians, nurses and other clinical team members.”

AdventHealth offers 24 accredited programs, with 358 accredited residents and fellows, but the aim is to have 33 programs and 467 positions by 2029.

Meanwhile, student enrollment is on pace to reach 2,000 this year, with a goal of 3,000 by 2030. By then, they will have a new simulation center for training, the faith-based health system said.

At the heart of the investment is the growing metro region.

“With approximately 1,500 people moving to the Orlando area each week, AdventHealth is committed to ensuring the region never outgrows its health care, and that we have a workforce of highly skilled and compassionate physicians and nurses,” the system said in the press release.

The building’s expected opening will be in 2030.

Brasfield & Gorrie is the project’s general contractor, and HuntonBrady is the architect.