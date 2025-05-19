A groundbreaking face transplant restores a man's identity

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discuss a groundbreaking transplant that helped restore a Wyoming man's identity after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face.

Eric M. Sheahan/Mayo Clinic via AP and AP/Charlie Neibergall Andy Sandness, the subject of "Face in the Mirror," is seen before (left) and after his face transplant.

Jack El-Hai, a journalist and author of "Face in the Mirror," shares how this once-impossible surgery helped Andy Sandness and other patients reclaim their identities.

The rare, 56-hour surgery was performed by Dr Samir Mardini in 2016 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Mardini, a specialist in facial reconstruction, had spent more than three years practicing the transplant with cadaver heads until a donor was found.

Then, Lili shares the story of her daughter, who was diagnosed with CDKL5 deficiency disorder after experiencing seizures as a newborn.

CDKL5 deficiency disorder is a rare genetic condition that mostly affects the brain starting in infancy. It's caused by mutations in a specific gene linked to brain development and causes seizures and neurological delays

Britt Johnson, senior vice president of medical affairs at Connecticut-based GeneDx , weighs in on how genomic sequencing has changed the timeline and accuracy of diagnosing rare conditions in infants.

