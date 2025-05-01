UF Health and United Healthcare reconcile differences, agree on multiyear contract

UF Health hospitals and physicians are once again part of the United Healthcare.

After months of negotiations, the two sides finalized a new multiyear contract that will restore insurance network access to about 100,000 UF Health patients in Gainesville, Jacksonville and St. Augustine.

The agreement kicks in Monday and runs through 2028.

According to United Healthcare, the network access will resume for those with employer-sponsored commercial plans and Medicaid.

It also restores access to UF Health St. Johns-Flagler Hospital, facilities and physicians for people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans, including Dual Special Needs Plans.

All other UF Health hospitals and physicians throughout the state continue to participate in UHC's Medicare Advantage network.

Coverage between UHC and UF Health had been suspended since September, requiring United patients to either obtain referrals or pay out of pocket for services.

Greg Harrison, a spokesperson for UF Health, expressed relief at the resolution.

"So we were trying to not only get paid for what we were supposed to be paid for at contracted rates, we're grateful to be able to come to fair and acceptable terms," Harrison said.

Details of the contract were not available, but a major obstacle was whether UF Health would be repaid for Medicaid coverage provided while UHC was out of network.

"We appreciate your patience throughout the past several months," UHC said in a statement on its website. "It was always our top priority to reach an agreement that was affordable and sustainable for Florida families and employers, and this agreement helps accomplish that goal."

Health News Florida's Rick Mayer contributed to this report.

