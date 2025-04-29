Normal Is Overrated 2025 helps young people open up about their mental health

Normal Is Overrated is an annual event designed to help young people break barriers, improve communication about their mental health and well-being, and open up about personal challenges and the kinds of help they've received.

Presented by a local movement dedicated to advancing pediatric mental and behavioral health services called Kids' Minds Matter, Normal Is Overrated features local students sharing insightful commentary on how misunderstanding and fear can impact kids who are struggling.

It also features mental health advocates, health professionals and community partners — and helps raise funds to make mental health services available through Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and Lee Health.

A preview of this year's Normal Is Overrated event is schedule for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers. Click here for information or to register (which is required to attend).

We discuss Normal Is Overated on "Gulf Coast Life." The guests are:



Chantel Rhodes, mental health advocate and former mental health navigator with Kids' Minds Matter and social worker at Dunbar Middle School.

Jack Hellmer, creator of the UBYou Campus Wellness app and one of the event speakers.

Dr. Michael Rizzo, licensed school psychologist and director of clinical and educational services at Child Provider Specialists.

